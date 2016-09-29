Carleton hosts seminar on access to information

Carleton hosted the Right to Know seminar, in collaboration with the Canadian Information Commissioner, on Sept. 26.

The seminar was held during national Right to Know week, which aims to raise awareness of an individual’s right to access government information.

Speakers at the seminar included Suzanne Legault, Canada’s information commissioner, Justin Ling, VICE News features editor, and several Carleton professors. Approximately 100 people attended the seminar.

“Access to information rights are key to a healthy democracy,” Legault said in her opening statement.

A main topic of discussion was the importance of information access for reasons of transparency, public trust, and knowledge.

Susan Harada, associate director of Carleton’s School of Journalism and Communication, said she believes access to information is vital for universities. Harada also said it is important within a larger world context, because it lets everybody know how decisions are made.

Right to Know week originated in Bulgaria in 2002 with the goal of raising awareness of an individual’s right to access government information, according to Canada’s Right to Know website. The week is now observed in more than 40 other countries.

Scott Brison, president of the Treasury Board, briefed attendees on the current government’s agenda.

According to Brison, Canada’s 1983 Access to Information Act is to be reviewed in coming years.

“We never want to be in this position again,” Brison said, calling the act outdated.

He added the Canadian government has made progress on the matter by waiving certain fees related to accessing documents and attempting to improve response time to information requests.

“Open government is a global priority and I want to see Canada lead the way,” Brison said.

Sean Michael Holman, a journalism professor at Mount Royal University, summarized Canada’s history of freedom of information. He said it can be hard for the public to access government information.

Following Holman, Jaime Poisson of the Toronto Star and Justin Ling of VICE News described their experiences and frustrations when attempting to access government information during their careers as journalists. Both described high fees, long delays, and an “unacceptable” lack of resources when trying to access government information.

Ling said he once waited four years for requested information and said “information delayed is information denied.”

“It’s not time to rearrange desk chairs, it’s time to blow the system up and start from scratch,” Ling said.

Ongoing and emerging policy issues were also explored at the seminar.

Charlie Angus, member of parliament for Timmins-James Bay, detailed the fundamental role of information in indigenous affairs. Angus spoke of his almost four year long efforts in acquiring information and trying to get justice for survivors of the St. Anne’s residential school in northern Ontario.

“If you don’t look at it, the problem doesn’t exist” said Craig Forcese, law professor at the University of Ottawa.

Legault concluded the seminar, and said “Access is not a privilege, but a right.”