Editorial: Criticisms of CFS are valid

Ten student unions, including the Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA), have signed a letter to the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS), criticizing the organization.

The letter seeks to improve the CFS by making the organization “more transparent, effective, accountable,” and focused on students. These criticisms are valid and the CFS should take note of them.

One of the criticisms in the letter is that CFS staff often have a “dominant” voice over students when it comes to student issues. Collaboration between many student unions across campus and the CFS has been dwindling, and this is a concern, since students across Canada pay the federation millions of dollars per year. Carleton University students pay a $14 levy each year to the CFS.

In 2014, the federation created an advertisement criticizing the Conservative government’s Fair Elections Act. This is an example of the CFS taking a one-sided political approach to issues, despite the fact that most students do not all support one political party. If the CFS truly wants to represent students, they should give them more of a voice on student issues.

The letter also criticized the organization for an “extreme difficulty of accessing information, including bylaws, policies, and especially financial information.” This is a significant point—if students across Canada are paying the CFS on a yearly basis, students should be able to clearly see where this money is going, and how the CFS is representing them.

The CFS needs significant reform in the areas of financial transparency and collaboration with student unions across Canada, and these issues should be heavily addressed in their next annual general meeting in November.