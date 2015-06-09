Health and Fitness blog: Insta-inspiration for all fitness wannabes

7 of the most dedicated #Instafit accounts to follow to get to that perfect body
Have you been looking all over Instagram for the best #instafit accounts to follow? Look no further. Here are the top 7 most incredible #instafit badies in the whole Instagramosphere:
- @jessicaemilyquinn Inspirational both on a fitness level and on a personal level, Jessica is someone you will always be able to relate to. She fought cancer and lost her leg in the process, inspiring you with the fact that if she can go through all that and stay active, so can you. You can find a variety of pictures on her Instagram, including what to wear for working out, her best exercises, and just all around #bodygoals.
2. @blogilates I’m sure you’ve heard of Cassy Ho, but if you haven’t, she’s one of the most influential and known people in the fitness world today. Her YouTube channel has millions of views, and all the women that follow her have found great results with her techniques. Not only does she show us how to exercise different parts of our bodies, but also how to eat well and still enjoy the food we eat. If you follow her Instagram or watch her YouTube channel, you will instantly fall in love with her easy-going attitude and how she gets you to push harder ever time you work out with her.
First time seeing my @womenshealthmy cover!! Ahhhh so unreal to me that this even happened. ? For all those times you doubted yourself, for all those times you were put down by someone close to you, for all those times you didn’t try hard enough because you were afraid to fail….IT’S OKAY. Start fresh now. First step is believing in yourself. Second step is setting a goal. Third step is taking action towards it. And NEVER STOP TRYING!!! The more you fail, the more you learn, and the more likely one of those times will turn out to be a success.
3. @nude_yogagirl Not only does this nude yogi inspire you to try to do half the body poses she can do, but it’s also a pretty cool Instagram. With it’s artsy black and white vibe, she posts pictures of herself performing a diverse amount of yoga poses in the nude. Now you don’t have to try it naked, but these yoga poses provide a useful exercise and will test your muscles to the extreme.
“Inverted nipples, sagging and asymmetry. The most common breast imperfections and how to fix them.” This is the headline of an article from @Dailymail Femail @femail today. And who is interviewed for it: A PLASTIC SURGEON. That’s what the article is all about… Is there a solution? Yes, we can “fix” ourselves.. ❤ I think everybody should get their breasts checked that everything is ok, of course. But if somebody feels embarassed by their own breasts and the only thing suggested is plastic surgery etc..?! There is something wrong. It makes me sad, that we get to understand that we are not good enough but “don’t worry we can fix you” if you pay enough and take some health risks… ❤ A younger me wanted to change her breasts for years. That was one part of my body that I really struggled with… and they are not the biggest neither… I know! But they are mine and they are part of me. Your breasts and your body are unique. What you are makes you YOU and you should be proud of it. Don’t change your unique self. ❤ I’ve had a long journey with my body and it took time before I was able to love and accept myself fully mostly through yoga. But I also needed to hear KIND WORDS and NOT suggestions about how I could fix myself! Thankfully my boyfriend told those kind words to me. I didn’t have to go and change myself in anyway… And today I can say that I love my breasts. ❤ Nowadays people feel more pressure about how they “should” look all the time. The media, social media are responsible in big parts. They are very busy writing about how people should look and give a very wrong and false idea of what beauty is. ❤ Why can’t we remind everybody all the time that every single one of us is beautiful exactly the way they are and unique.There is no one like you in this world. That’s amazing.❤
4. @msjeanettejenkins If you like creeping celebrities, being motivated, and getting the best exercise and diet advice, head on over to this Instagram. You will be immersed with Jeanette’s guidance, and you know she knows what she’s doing—you can see the results in the bodies of the celebrities she works with, such as Alicia Keys, Pink, and Tia Mowry. Although Jeanette doesn’t have the insanely-lean body of the “typical” fitness instructor, she is a source of motivation for all those with a curvier physique who want to stay in shape.
#NewSmoothie with my boy Kevin @fitmencook posted on my blog! ?Just click the link in my profile ??@msjeanettejenkins and press blog on the menu! This one is so delicious! ❤️It’s also posted in the recipe section of the club @hollywoodtrainerclub with over 130+ delicious #HealthyRecipes ❤️??This #Avocado #Pineapple Smoothie is packed with nutrients and lots of yummy ingredients that will give your cells a boost of energy and quality nutrients! Try it! ❤️????#Fitmencook #Fitwomencook #JeanetteJenkins #KevinCurry #TheHollywoodTrainerClub #HealthIsWealth #PineAppleSmoothie #Avocado #Smoothie
5. @adamrosante Boys, we didn’t forget about you. Following Adam can get you to have the motivation to be fit and healthy, and show you how to accomplish it all at the same time. He posts inspirational messages, as well the types of foods he eats and exercises he performs to stay in good health and look fine. Adam is a guru when it comes to getting and maintaining that perfect bod all year round.
6. @curtiswilliams17 Curtis is a pro when it comes to staying fit and healthy, literally. He’s a former NFL athlete turned performance coach. His whole lifestyle revolves around working out, staying active, and being happy, which makes you jealous enough to want to be him. He posts videos of himself at the gym performing different exercises, which is something to take away and use yourself when you’re working out.
7. @twobadbodies This Instagram is one of the best accounts to follow . . . ever. Jennifer and Kaisa take us through the most gruelling, but also the most fun workouts of your life. This badass duo will not only teach you how to get to your desired body, but also teach you how to maintain it. Their inspirational and motivational messages will make you want to sweat and their #healthyfood posts will make you want to drool all over your phone screen.
