Health and Fitness blog: Insta-inspiration for all fitness wannabes

7 of the most dedicated #Instafit accounts to follow to get to that perfect body

Have you been looking all over Instagram for the best #instafit accounts to follow? Look no further. Here are the top 7 most incredible #instafit badies in the whole Instagramosphere:

@jessicaemilyquinn Inspirational both on a fitness level and on a personal level, Jessica is someone you will always be able to relate to. She fought cancer and lost her leg in the process, inspiring you with the fact that if she can go through all that and stay active, so can you. You can find a variety of pictures on her Instagram, including what to wear for working out, her best exercises, and just all around #bodygoals.

I’m always on the go, juggling training twice a day with work and Limbitless meetings, these Pep-Start wipes by @cliniquenz are a lifesaver. I can cleanse my sweaty face post training then onto the next thing. Gym bag necessity for all you busy bees ? #cliniquenz #pepstart A photo posted by Limbitless ?? Jess Quinn (@jessicaemilyquinn) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:46pm PDT

2. @blogilates I’m sure you’ve heard of Cassy Ho, but if you haven’t, she’s one of the most influential and known people in the fitness world today. Her YouTube channel has millions of views, and all the women that follow her have found great results with her techniques. Not only does she show us how to exercise different parts of our bodies, but also how to eat well and still enjoy the food we eat. If you follow her Instagram or watch her YouTube channel, you will instantly fall in love with her easy-going attitude and how she gets you to push harder ever time you work out with her.

3. @nude_yogagirl Not only does this nude yogi inspire you to try to do half the body poses she can do, but it’s also a pretty cool Instagram. With it’s artsy black and white vibe, she posts pictures of herself performing a diverse amount of yoga poses in the nude. Now you don’t have to try it naked, but these yoga poses provide a useful exercise and will test your muscles to the extreme.

4. @msjeanettejenkins If you like creeping celebrities, being motivated, and getting the best exercise and diet advice, head on over to this Instagram. You will be immersed with Jeanette’s guidance, and you know she knows what she’s doing—you can see the results in the bodies of the celebrities she works with, such as Alicia Keys, Pink, and Tia Mowry. Although Jeanette doesn’t have the insanely-lean body of the “typical” fitness instructor, she is a source of motivation for all those with a curvier physique who want to stay in shape.



5. @adamrosante Boys, we didn’t forget about you. Following Adam can get you to have the motivation to be fit and healthy, and show you how to accomplish it all at the same time. He posts inspirational messages, as well the types of foods he eats and exercises he performs to stay in good health and look fine. Adam is a guru when it comes to getting and maintaining that perfect bod all year round.

Not to be outdone, @naomiwatts CRUSHES her training, then puts me to work. Not cool, man. Not cool. #crushedit #naomiwatts A photo posted by Adam Rosante (@adamrosante) on Aug 31, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

6. @curtiswilliams17 Curtis is a pro when it comes to staying fit and healthy, literally. He’s a former NFL athlete turned performance coach. His whole lifestyle revolves around working out, staying active, and being happy, which makes you jealous enough to want to be him. He posts videos of himself at the gym performing different exercises, which is something to take away and use yourself when you’re working out.

7. @twobadbodies This Instagram is one of the best accounts to follow . . . ever. Jennifer and Kaisa take us through the most gruelling, but also the most fun workouts of your life. This badass duo will not only teach you how to get to your desired body, but also teach you how to maintain it. Their inspirational and motivational messages will make you want to sweat and their #healthyfood posts will make you want to drool all over your phone screen.