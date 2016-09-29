Jamaican ambassador speaks at Carleton

Photo by Liam McNairn

Janice Miller, the high commissioner of Jamaica, spoke at the inaugural night of the fifth edition of Carleton’s ambassador speaker series on Sept. 26.

With ambassadors from Kazakhstan, Trinidad, France, Guyana, and Haiti present, Miller spoke about Jamaica’s place on the international political and economic stage.

Miller’s speech not only touched on the long-standing history of trade, immigration, and exportation of goods between Canada and Jamaica, but also on the shared walk towards the legalization of marijuana.

Her main point, however, was that “for Jamaica, size is not a deterrent to action.”

Miller said Jamaica is a country that should not be known only for its athletes, delicacies, and music, but more so for its political and economic strength, and its shared excellence with Canada in academia, law, medicine, and foreign politics.

The ambassador ended on an note of optimism by highlighting Jamaica, Canada, and Carleton’s preparedness to speak out about things going on in our surrounding world.

“[Miller] showed me that at least some countries international relationships are still founded in mutual respect and consideration for each other,” said Keean Nembhand, a second-year international relations student.