Letter: Greek societies are part of Carleton

Carleton University’s higher ups have established new rules hindering fraternities and sororities from having a presence in the University Centre (UC) and Residence Commons. Allegedly seen as discriminatory, the groups have been limited by the school in where they can congregate. This change in policy came as a surprise to Greek societies.

And I don’t blame them.

Greek organizations have been on Carleton’s campus for years, and as sororities and fraternities reportedly book spaces like the UC through the university’s recognized Greek Council, nothing has stopped them from tabling in the very public spaces throughout past years.

If Carleton students are seeking the community that Greek life offers, power to them. Frats and sororities are a part of Carleton as we know it, and the school’s slap on the wrist won’t stop these societies from gaining members or continuing the philanthropic work they do.

But if the school is sincere in labeling sororities and fraternities as “discriminatory,” then perhaps a more serious conversation should be opened. As it is, banning them from two public areas won’t accomplish anything in fighting discrimination or properly dealing with an accusation like this.

The fact of the matter is, Carleton’s actions accomplish nothing constructive.

Instead of limiting the movements of Greeks, the school should perhaps meet with the Greek Council to ensure the discrimination the university believes is present in recruitment is properly combatted. Or, tabling etiquette could be reviewed with all clubs and societies. Taking it further, should the situation seem to merit action of this calibre, put it to the student body—do Carleton students feel there is a discriminatory aspect to Greek organization operations?

Discrimination implies something that goes beyond the routine exclusivity of a campus club. By the virtue of its name, a club must exclude some people. But discrimination is more than that, and warrants action that works towards a solution, i.e., not just roping off high-traffic areas.

Greek societies should look inwards and see if there’s any truth to how Carleton has labelled them. On the other hand, Carleton should either embrace its Greeks or seriously consider if the societies promote values they can’t stand behind.

Maybe it’s time for a candid discussion about sororities, fraternities, and their culture. If not, let’s give the Greeks back their tables.