Origin8 showcases unique films

The Independent Filmmakers Co-operation of Canada (IFCO) held Origin8, a screening of eight short films produced by eight different up-and-coming filmmakers from across Canada, on Sept. 16. The event was sponsored by and took place at the Ottawa Art Gallery.

Patrice James, director of IFCO, opened up the event with introductions of the artists. Tom McSorley, an executive director of the Canadian Film Institute and sessional lecturer at Carleton University, moderated a panel with the eight artists after the screening.

The filmmakers involved were Heather Harkins, Claudie Lévesque, Christopher Spencer-Lowe, Brandon Thomas Ng, Kyle Whitehead, Clayton Windatt, Alexis Zeville, and Carmelo Zucco. Each artist was presented with the challenge to produce a short film shot on super 8mm film that incorporated one or more of several themes: isolation, fear, beauty, gluttony, anarchy, assimilation, environment, sexuality, tolerance, and chaos.

The filmmakers were given a five-month period to produce their work, according to the IFCO website.

“We needed all that time for the preparation and production,” said Thomas Ng during the panel. Funding for the productions was provided by the Canada Council for the Arts, according to the IFCO website.

“They are such different works in many different ways,” McSorley said about the eight films.

Each artist took a different creative direction when producing their films. Whitehead went for a chaotic, dark blur of images, while Harkins produced a colourful and saturated short film. Some of the artists, including Thomas Ng and Spencer-Lowe, used actors to tell their stories.

The filmmakers also shared some advice for aspiring artists during the panel following the screening.

“Love your work, and love the people you’re working with,” Thomas Ng said.

“Enjoy the race as it’s the only way to mature as a filmmaker,” Zucco added. He said the event gave a unique opportunity to all the filmmakers.

“An event such as Origin8 gives you a valuable podium, not only to show your work, but to discuss your film with the audience in an intimate setting,” Zucco said.