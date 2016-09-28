Review: Passenger’s Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

British singer-songwriter Passenger released his new album Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea on Sept. 23.

Despite releasing his previous album Whispers II under a year ago, this new 16-track deluxe album is quite impressive. Considering that this album was written, produced, and released in less than a year after the last, it is a feat of musical creativity.

Although Passenger’s sound remains the same as it did when fans fell in love with songs like “Shape of Love,” “Let Her Go,” and “What You’re Thinking Of,” there is something nostalgic about the familiar sound that this album brings. He is certainly an artist that can remain within the same style and never have fans demand anything more from him.

This album is a beautiful composition of stories of love, growth, aging, loss, and a million other feelings that Passenger’s music is so good at stirring up. With tracks like “Home” and “Somebody’s Love,” this album is guaranteed to jerk a tear or two from even the hardest of hearts, which isn’t anything new from Passenger.

With 10 base tracks and six acoustic versions tacked onto the end, this album follows much of the same layout as many of the albums that came before it. Although it creates a sort separation between the core of the album and its acoustic bonuses, it seems that this has become a trend within his brand as an artist.

Despite the great sound, it seems as though Passenger has fallen into a repetitive routine where everything is beginning to blur together. The music is still beautiful and enjoyable, yet it seems like the albums are bleeding into one another. This gives his music an interesting viewpoint that most artists don’t have, but at the same time creates a point of no return unless there is a new development in the artist’s sound.

All this being said, Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea is creative, enjoyable, and will go great with a cup of coffee and a chilly walk along the canal. Past that, I don’t think this is one that will be on repeat for me, even if Passenger is a beautiful artist and this album does a great job showcasing that.