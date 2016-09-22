Sex blog: Alternatives for when the bed keeps a-rockin’

Hearing your partner moaning in bed can be pretty hot. The bed itself moaning? Not so much.

It’s a shame that financial and logistical constraints keep students from having access to well-oiled, solid-framed beds that are securely bolted to the floor away from walls. Until you have enough disposable income to invest in optimal sex furniture, you’ll probably have to deal with beds with varying levels of creakiness.

And if you’re as paranoid about neighbours hearing too much as I am, unintended noise can be distracting.

I’m all for exciting, loud rendez-vouses, and creaking sounds might not bug you—that’s cool, you do you (and whoever gives consent). Just remember that your roommates might not be down for the musical stylings of your secondhand Malm from IKEA.

But one of the many fun parts about sex is that there are infinite possibilities, many of which will not have your bed re-enacting the soundtrack for Psycho. Read ahead for some tips on getting down without your bed getting loud: