Categorized | Food and Drink Blog

Food and Drink Blog: There’s no microwave in Richcraft Hall

Photo by Trevor Swann

This letter was penned mere moments before this CUSA instagram post appeared. The author stands by their words until a microwave indeed appears in River Building [Richcraft Hall], at which time, a follow-up letter will be released.

Like 95 per cent of students who voted for their Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) journalism rep last spring, I was a one-issue voter.

All that mattered to me in the election was getting a microwave in River Building.

Both candidates, in direct appeals to my classmates and I, committed to putting a food computer in the journalism building. Without even blinking.

I am stunned appalled at their deceit.

Just looking at a microwave—sometimes even a toaster oven—now sends me into a complete and utterly unresponsive stupor. Every time I walk my cold leftover stir fry to the University Centre microwaves and stand in line, I am reminded the wound inflicted on my fellow journalism majors and I is still very fresh.

I am now unapologetically cynical about all student politics. New student union building? A complete waste of students’ money. Online voting? Hackers will figure that out soon enough. CUSA slates? Greek life hacks!

I have lost all confidence in Carleton’s political elite. And all because there STILL isn’t a microwave oven in River. DESPITE repeated promises from people I entrusted with my vote.

I took them at their word.

All I wanted was to nuke my leftovers without walking across campus. Too bad CUSA dropped an atom bomb on my faith in democracy!

Comments

Comments are closed.

This week in Volume 46 . . . Issue 16

Vol. 46 Issue 16

Vol. 46 Issue 16

Click on the image for the PDF of our latest issue.

Polls

How do you feel about a potential CUPE strike?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ed Graphic

Ed Graphic

Secretly, everyone wants to be a Raven.