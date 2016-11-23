Leaving the Nest: Nodwell celebrates three seasons

Graphic by Christophe Young

Ethan Nodwell has donned a Ravens baseball jersey for three years, during which he was the first baseman, went to Nationals once, won Hitter of the Year in 2015, and is nominated for the award again this year.

Over celebratory drinks at Oliver’s Pub to honour his career as a Raven, the fourth-year communication and media studies student shared some of his thoughts about his time on the field and what his future looks like beyond Carleton.

The Charlatan (TC): Tell us about why you decided to try out for the team during your second year at Carleton?

Ethan Nodwell (EN): I took my first year off because of an injury, and by the time second year rolled around and I’d found out that Carleton had a baseball team my arm felt good enough to play and I was feeling that itch. Any athlete is familiar with that itch—it’s a moment when you feel this itching that you want to and just have to play.

TC: Do you have a favourite memory from your three years, a particular play or game?

EN: Nationals. Nationals last year 100 per cent. I hit a couple of home runs for Carleton over the past three years that were memorable but Nationals was an experience. Spending 11 hours on a bus driving out to Fredericton to spend five days playing baseball, using all of [Jordan] Harcourt’s data to stream the Jays game on the bus while we were in the middle-of-nowhere Quebec. That is one of the best experiences of my life.

TC: In terms of baseball skills, in what area do you think you’ve most improved as a result of being a Raven?

EN: I think I’ve become more of a complete hitter. I never really knew I had this power—I could hit singles, but I think the repetition of a condensed season has helped because over three years my power numbers have gone up.

TC: What have you enjoyed most about being a member of this team?

EN: I’d have to say it’s the group of guys I’ve gotten to know over the past few years. There is a lot of time spent together all year, not just during the baseball season. I’ve gotten to know more than 50 guys over my three years that I consider friends for life.

TC: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishments as a ball player for the Ravens?

EN: My contribution getting us to qualify for Nationals because getting there is a huge deal. That extra two weeks is a whole lot of fun and it is something I didn’t get to do in my first year or the season that just ended. Even if it is freezing cold, it is a lot of fun.

TC: The team fell just short of qualifying for Nationals this past season. What were your feelings about how this season ended, being one of the graduating players?

EN: It sucks and we’re still not over it. It feels like unfinished business because I poured three years of my heart and soul into this team and anyone will tell you that winning a championship is better than anything. It would be nice for this team to bring one home for Carleton and it would have been great if it happened when I was a member of the team.

TC: What will your baseball career look like now that you’re leaving the Ravens’ Nest?

EN: If I stay in Ottawa I’d like to come back to help coach, I want to stay with the team and help keep pushing it forward. I want to help create something special about the baseball team here that Carleton can be really proud of. If anything presents itself career-wise, the dream is to work in baseball, and being a communications major enables me to pursue that side of the sport.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.