Opinion: Student Union Building is not needed

Photo by Trevor Swann

As my four years of university are coming to an end, I’m often reflecting on what could have made this experience better. The lack of student space on campus was never one of my concerns.

On Dec. 6 and 7, the Carleton University Student Association (CUSA) is holding a referendum to attach a new building to the existing University Centre, with hopes that the new space will “refresh, augment and introduce student life and student services.” If the referendum passes, CUSA expects the Student Union Building will be completed for late 2020 or early 2021.

I believe there is a clear disconnect between what CUSA wants and what the student body needs. Although CUSA promises that the new building will have plenty more room for students’ spaces, the design plans reflect the opposite. Each of the five floors have an “open to below” concept, similar to the design of Richcraft Hall, where each floor has an open view of the lower floor. This unnecessary openness could be used to build even more rooms.

The rest of the floor plans look very similar to the existing University Centre, with a multi-faith space on the top floor and additional dining space on the second and third levels. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the current dining hall in University Centre hit its full capacity at lunch hour, so why should CUSA create a building with so much space on already existing services?

Another offering of the Student Union Building is increased room for clubs. However, there are already plenty of existing rooms on campus that are available for students to book their activities for different club meetings and events.

If I’m wrong and there are no spaces available, where are the students who care and are protesting against this lack of availability? When CUSA hosted an open consultation about this building on Nov. 9, only one student attended. If people really cared about this alleged lack of student space, more students would have shown up. This one student proves there is no desire for a Student Union Building by the student body, at least not this student body, who won’t be able to make use of the building when construction will be completed.

As CUSA continues to sell the idea that this building will include more space for students, it hardly ever mentions that their administration offices will be relocated into the Student Union Building.

CUSA has said that in order for this building to exist, students would need to pay $40 per semester to help fund the project. If this fee is applied each year, the average full-time student would be paying an extra $320 in their four years as a university student.

If future students are anything like students today, I can assume that they would not want an additional financial burden each term. I don’t understand why students are now financially responsibly for creating new student spaces. Shouldn’t CUSA be lobbying against the university administration, and not the students that they serve?

Instead of pressuring the university for more support, CUSA has made a deal not to implement the $80 annual charge for the next five years. This is a relief for current students, but not future ones.

Furthermore, if CUSA is so keen to put resources towards an expansion of campus, why make it the University Centre? With current outcry on campus over lack of study spaces, lack of gym space, and difficulties getting into residence, it seems like an addition to the library, athletics or residence halls would be a more worthwhile investment.

Come the referendum, I’ll be voting no for this building. I don’t feel it’s my role to be condemning future students to more of CUSA’s hiked and unnecessary expenses.