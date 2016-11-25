Sports Blog: Former U Sports football players adjusting to pro ranks

Only a few years ago, fullback Brendan Gillanders and kicker Zach Medeiros were university students competing for the Vanier Cup as members of the University of Ottawa (U of O) Gee-Gees and Western Mustangs, respectively.

Now the two players are getting ready to compete in the Grey Cup as members of the Ottawa Redblacks following a 35-24 defeat over the Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division final on Nov. 20.

As they prepared for the game against Edmonton, they spoke about what they learned as student-athletes in order to play in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and compete for a Grey Cup.

Both players wrapped up their U Sports football careers close to home, and stressed the importance of a support system, whether it be family, friends or coaches.

Medeiros said his most memorable experience as a student athlete was the first game he played with the Université de Montréal Carabins, and his family drove from London to watch the game.

He said this influenced his decision to ultimately transfer to Western University to finish his career in his final year.

“I was in a good position coming back home, their kicker had just graduated, and my family was able to attend every game, so it was an easy decision,” Medeiros said.

Gillanders said he shares similar views on staying closer to home during the transition. Although the circumstances were different, he said it was the best option.

“When I went to the University of Ottawa they were a top-three-ranked team in the country, so a bright future there,” Gillanders said, who is from Orleans. “Obviously Josh Sacobie had just left, [he was] the quarterback at the time.”

“Then Brad Sinopoli was the starting quarterback for my first two years and he went on to win the Hec Crighton [Trophy] and [became a] CFL quarterback with Calgary for a couple of years, so it seemed like the opportunity to fit in right away,” he said. “Also the winning atmosphere, everybody that I met there and being at home reaffirmed that I made the right decision.”

Aside from home advantage, the players said that their time playing university football was essential when preparing for professional-level football.

“[U Sports] did help in making the transition from college to pro easier,” Medeiros said. “School helped me in prioritizing time, obviously now I have a bit more free time.”

But more prominently was the environment that shaped the kicker: he said that his coaches and family are what transformed him into a next-level athlete.

“My coaches—they pushed me everyday. They enforced a good work ethic, and my family–both pushed me every day,” he said.

Gillanders also said that coaches and family were helpful in making that transition to professional football.

“What I tell everyone is that my whole football system is always here, there’s always such encouragement whether I go back to football at the university level and talk to the coaches and players there, or in the community in high school level where I still keep in touch with everyone,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to play in front of all of them.”

For those aspiring to make that transition, Gillanders and Medeiros also shared some advice.

“Enjoy playing while you can, because not everyone will get to the next level and that’s the reality,” Gillanders said. “For those who want to get to the next level, the pro scouts will find you. Opportunity is a little bit of it but your game film is your résumé so as long as you’re always running to the football, doing your job, you’ll be able to get there.”

“Work hard and whatever the coaches tell you to do, do it,” Medeiros said. “There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but you have to stick through it, have faith, and believe that you will be here at some point.”

Now heading into the Grey Cup on Nov. 27 at BMO Field in Toronto, Gillanders and Medeiros are going to use that U Sports experience and support in hopes of bringing a championship to Ottawa.