Student Union Building referendum committees meet

Photo by Trevor Swann

Members of the newly formed ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ committees for the Student Union Building referendum met on Nov. 21 to discuss questions such as budgets and other technicalities for their respective campaigns.

The ‘Yes’ committee met first and was attended by three people, all of who were associated with the Carleton University Students’ Association’s (CUSA). David Andrews, vice-president (finance); Lauren Konarowski, vice-president (internal) and Abel Hazon; CUSA office administrator, attended the ‘Yes’ committee meeting. Jim Kennelly, Carleton’s ombudsperson, was present to greet both committees.

The ‘No’ committee met an hour later, and was attended by two students.

As the appointed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for the referendum, Kennelly highlighted the procedures and regulations. Each committee will be granted a budget of $800 to spend on their campaign, and all campaign materials must receive the CEO’s approval before being made public, he said.

“The rules are in place to keep it civil. We want [the students] to be as informed as they can be,” Kennelly said.

Members of both committees will face regulations on their campaigns. Posters are only allowed in designated areas and members are unable to campaign in residence buildings unless otherwise stated, Kennelly said.

Konarowski said the low turnout at the meetings did not change her feelings about the referendum campaign.

“Students are really rallying towards this, and it’s not even just people who are involved in CUSA,” she said. “A lot of students who’ve never been involved on campus are coming into our office and asking how they can get involved.”

Undergraduate students will receive a ballot for the referendum on the Student Union Building in their Carleton email account, and voting will take place from Dec. 6-7.

Sophie and Elizabeth, who declined to provide their last names, were two students that attended the ‘No’ committee meeting, and criticized the referendum.

“The fact that the people who are going to be voting on the referendum aren’t even going to be the ones paying for the building doesn’t sit well with me,” Sophie said.

Criticism of the increase in tuition fees has been central to Facebook groups such as Students Against CUSA’s Student Union Building, who don’t agree with the new building being built.

Andrews, CUSA vice-president (finance), was present at the ‘Yes’ committee, and said CUSA will be paying for 51 per cent of the building. Carleton will be paying the upfront cost and CUSA will pay the mortgage back over the next 30 to 35 years.

Kennelly specified that in order for the referendum to be valid, 15 per cent of the student body will have to vote. Graduate students will not be included in the referendum being held from Dec. 6-7, as they will organize their own.

Should the building be approved, construction is expected to start within the next two years following the referendum. CUSA is projecting that the Student Union Building will be completed by 2021.