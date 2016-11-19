Study reveals issues with post-secondary job placements

File.

A recent study found work integrated learning experiences (WIL) such as co-ops, internships, and apprenticeships offered to students through universities are not as secure as previously thought.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a statement in March that the government is prepared to fund “more placements,” ensuring that “every student completes at least one experiential learning opportunity before graduating from high school, and another before finishing college or university.”

But a study from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario (HEQCO) found that students are often unclear about their rights while participating in a WIL placement, and are generally getting paid below minimum wage, or not getting paid at all.

“If there’s going to be a push to move more students into WIL, we should understand it better and understand what the issues are,” said HEQCO Chief Executive Officer Harvey Weingarten.

The study found that placements conducted through post-secondary institutions in most provinces are exempt from employment standards law.

This means many students do not get access to employment insurance, statutory holidays, vacation pay, or regular breaks. The study also found that people who were familiar with WIL placements were sometimes unaware of how the employment standards law applies to students.

“From an employer perspective, providing this kind of training and mentoring does have a cost, as the employer is paying staff to supervise and mentor students,” said Lisa Philipps, a York University law professor and one of the study authors.

Philipps said part of the solution is to promote a better understanding of legal rights between students and employer who offer work placements.

“I have confidence [the provincial government] will be considering these issues. Their challenge will be to spur the creation of more good quality placements, while ensuring that any new regulations are workable for employers, schools and students,” she said.

Student debt has reached an all-time high in Canada, with full-time students paying around three per cent more in tuition fees for the 2015-16 academic year, according to data from Statistics Canada. With work placements either paying below minimum wage or not paying at all, students may have to get paid employment on top of their placements, or opt out of the opportunity completely.

“I would like to see more bursaries to help low-income students complete their placements without having to work a paid job on the side,“ Philipps said. “But I do worry about who can afford to take an unpaid placement, and whether access to paid placements is equitable.“

Julie Bebbington, manager of Carleton University’s Co-operative Education Program Administration (CEPA), said she does not support unpaid work placements.

“I feel it’s really important a student get paid for the work they do,” she said. “We’re looking for paid, full-time work in a field that relates to the academic study.”

Bebbington also said it’s “common knowledge” that co-op students aren’t covered by Ontario’s Employment Standards Act. If students are unaware of their legal rights for placements, Bebbington said they should contact the CEPA office.

“I think there are areas we still have a lot of work to do in, but I think that the students are

getting more advice,” she said. “Students have to understand that they just have to pick up the phone. All the resources are here.”