Three Ravens named U Sports Football All-Canadians

Photo by Trevor Swann

Ravens football wide receiver Nate Behar, defensive back Tunde Adeleke, and running back Jayde Rowe were among the U Sports football players named to All-Canadian teams during the All-Canadian Awards Gala on Nov. 24. The awards were part of the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup festivities.

Both Behar and Adeleke were named to the first team, while Rowe was named to the second team.

This is the first time that multiple Ravens have been named All-Canadians in the modern era of the program.

Behar lead Ontario University Athletics football with nine touchdown catches, and ranked second in the nation behind Regina Rams wide receiver Mitchell Picton.

He also ranked third in the country for receptions with 57.

This marks the second time Behar was named a first team All-Canadian, as he previous received the accolade in 2014.

Adeleke was tops in the nation with 734 punt return yards, a punt return average of 23.7, and five return touchdowns.

At the Panda Game against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Oct. 1, Adeleke earned his longest return touchdown of the season when he ran 120 yards down the field.

This also marks the second consecutive season that Adeleke has been named to the All-Canadian first team.

Rowe lead U Sports with 1,094 rushing yards and 136.8 yards per game.

His top game of the season was on Sept. 24 when he rushed for 258 yards and scored two touchdowns against the York Lions.