Women’s hockey falls to Carabins, Gee-Gees

The Carleton Ravens women’s hockey team’s losing streak was extended to three games following a 2-1 loss to the Université de Montréal (U of M) Carabins on Nov. 18.

The Ravens were able to secure a point two days later after a 4-3 shootout loss to the University of Ottawa (U of O) Gee-Gees.

“It was another very good game,” Ravens head coach Pierre Alain said of the loss to the Carabins. “We keep closing the gap against these teams, and that’s very good.”

“I’m very proud of them,” he said.

Following a scoreless first period, Carabins forward Annie Germain broke the stalemate when she scored two minutes into the second period.

Despite only trailing by a goal following 40 minutes of play, the Ravens were outshot 25-13 by U of M.

Fifth-year forward Kaylie Welk tied up the game early in third period when she took a pass from Andreanne Carlos and fired a shot past Carabins goaltender Marie-Pier Chabot.

The game appeared to be destined for overtime in the final minutes of regulation, however Carabins forward Jessica Cormier found the back of the net with just 17 seconds remaining to secure a win for U of M.

“We just lost our man in the slot, and they scored the winner . . . but we kept battling,” Alain said, while describing the Carabins as big and fast.

Despite losing two of three games against U of M so far this season, the Ravens have fared well against the defending U Sports champions.

In the previous matchups this year, the Ravens won the first game by a score 3-2 on Oct. 23, then lost to the Carabins by an identical score on Oct. 28.

In comparison, the Ravens lost all five games last season against the Carabins. They were shut out three times and outscored 26-2.

Two days later, the Ravens looked to get back in the win column against the Gee-Gees at the Minto Sports Complex.

The Ravens opened the scoring late in the first period when Ravens forward Katia Boulianne sent a no-look backhand pass onto the stick of Delaney Ross. Ross then quickly fired a shot past Gee-Gees goaltender Maude Levesque-Ryan and into the back of the net.

Welk then extended the lead before the end of the period when she was able to take a pass in the slot, and quickly fired a shot past Levesque-Ryan

Once the second period began, Gee-Gees head coach Yanick Evola swapped goaltenders, and Sarah-Maude Labrecque made her season debut for U of O.

Gee-Gees captain Vickie Lemire cut the Gee-Gees’ deficit to one when she was able to send a shot into the top right corner of the net and past Ravens rookie goaltender Summer Roberts.

Roberts made her first career start with the Ravens after Katelyn Steele played in the first seven games of the season.

“We need to know what our other two goalies can do,” Alain said of Roberts and Jennifer Walker.

Alain said it was planned earlier that Roberts would make her first career start during the weekend, and noted Walker will play at least one game this season.

“We need to know if we ever lose our number one, then who is capable of taking charge,” he said. “[Steele] knows, and she doesn’t expect to play 20 games.”

Gee-Gees forward Roxanne Rioux tied up the game at two with a power play goal early in the third period.

The Gee-Gees’ power play has been the best in Canada throughout the season, while the Ravens’ penalty kill only boasts an 80 per cent success rate.

The Gee-Gees then earned their first lead of the game when U of O forward Shanie Deschatelets was able to bury a wraparound.

With less than two minutes to go in the game, Ross was able to streak down the ice while on the penalty kill and send a wrist shot past Labreque to force overtime.

While neither team was able to score in the extra frame, Evola chose to place Levesque-Ryan back in net with 16 seconds to go in overtime in order to make her eligible to participate in the shootout.

After a combined 11 shooters were unable to score in the shootout, Rioux was able to slide the puck through Roberts’ five-hole and secure the comeback victory for the Gee-Gees.

Despite the loss, Alain saw positives for his team to take away following the game.

“For this young team, every point is huge,” he said. “Instead of going down after . . . [U of O] scored three in a row, we just came back and just working.”

“[Roberts] played very well, 42 shots I think, it’s a lot of shots for her first ever [game] but she got the point,” he said.

The Ravens are back on the ice on Nov. 25, when they travel to Montreal to take on the McGill Martlets.